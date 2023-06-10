Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hammerhead Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hammerhead Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hammerhead Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.35 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ HHRS opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88. Hammerhead Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $39.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHRS. Riverstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,714,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

