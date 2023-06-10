Head-To-Head Analysis: IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDEX Biometrics ASA and NextGen Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A NextGen Healthcare 0 2 2 0 2.50

NextGen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. Given NextGen Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextGen Healthcare is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -749.33% -166.15% -133.86% NextGen Healthcare -0.41% 8.51% 4.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and NextGen Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 19.06 -$32.66 million ($1.96) -2.55 NextGen Healthcare $653.17 million 1.64 -$2.65 million ($0.04) -406.50

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. NextGen Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

