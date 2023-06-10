Head-To-Head Analysis: Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 129.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Starwood Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.8% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 36.05% 8.93% 0.76% EastGroup Properties 32.86% 8.40% 4.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and EastGroup Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.46 billion 4.04 $871.47 million $1.88 10.09 EastGroup Properties $509.08 million 14.53 $186.18 million $3.87 43.90

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. Starwood Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Starwood Property Trust and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 EastGroup Properties 0 5 5 0 2.50

Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.93%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $170.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.19%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats EastGroup Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending segment includes commercial first and subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, certain residential mortgage loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Infrastructure Lending segment is involved primarily in originating, acquiring, financing and managing infrastructure debt investments. The Real Estate Property segment consists of acquisition and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multi-family properties, that are held for investment. The Real Estate Investing and Servicing segment provides businesses that manage and work out problem assets, investment businesses that acquire and manage unrated, investment grade and non-investment grade, mortgage loan businesses which originates conduit loans for the purpose of

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.