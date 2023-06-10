Head-To-Head Review: Coty (NYSE:COTY) & Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) and Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Coty and Nanophase Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 0 5 6 0 2.55 Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty presently has a consensus target price of $12.44, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Coty is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

37.1% of Coty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Coty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Coty has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and Nanophase Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty 3.55% 12.81% 3.70% Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coty and Nanophase Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $5.30 billion 1.90 $259.50 million $0.20 59.03 Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.83 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -17.25

Coty has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coty beats Nanophase Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co. brands. The company provides Consumer Beauty products primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, traditional food and drug retailers, and e-commerce retailers under the Adidas, Beckham, Biocolor, Bozzano, Bourjois, Bruno Banani, CoverGirl, Jovan, Max Factor, Mexx, Monange, Nautica, Paixao, Rimmel, Risque, Sally Hansen, and 007 James Bond brands. Coty Inc. also sells its products through third-party distributors to approximately 120 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in New York, New York. Coty Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cottage Holdco B.V.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

