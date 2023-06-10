Head to Head Review: SCWorx (WORX) vs. Its Competitors

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s competitors have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SCWorx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 839 1867 53 2.62

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.87%. Given SCWorx’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.00 million -$1.85 million -1.75 SCWorx Competitors $4.36 billion $127.89 million 19.18

SCWorx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.19% -41.96% -20.37%

Summary

SCWorx competitors beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

