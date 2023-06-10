Head-To-Head Review: Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Varta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $23.46 million 13.38 -$229.81 million ($3.63) -0.75

Varta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varta N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises -1,089.56% N/A -230.95%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Varta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Varta and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varta 0 2 0 0 2.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $3.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Varta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Varta on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters. This segment is also involved in the development, system integration, and assembly of lithium-ion battery packs for portable industrial, communication devices, electric power tool, home, garden, and medical applications. The Household Batteries segment offers household batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, power banks, lights, and energy storage systems. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Ellwangen, Germany. Varta AG is a subsidiary of Montana Tech Components AG.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

