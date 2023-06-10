Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) versus 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Critical Comparison

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of 9F shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of 9F shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hut 8 Mining and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus target price of $2.87, indicating a potential upside of 50.09%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than 9F.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and 9F’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 3.65 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -2.42 9F $561.67 million 0.10 -$86.23 million N/A N/A

9F has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Summary

9F beats Hut 8 Mining on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About 9F

(Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.