Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Stock Down 0.9 %

ICHR opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $996.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ichor by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.