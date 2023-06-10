ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $257.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $221.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.57. ICON Public has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 545,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,147,000 after acquiring an additional 157,527 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 1.2% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 141,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in ICON Public by 0.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in ICON Public by 31.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 42,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.