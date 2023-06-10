IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IDEX by 1,277.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.76. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

