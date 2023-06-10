Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) & Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Critical Review

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.76 $1.14 billion $5.00 1.99 Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 11.51 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 9 2 0 2.08 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comstock Resources currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 39.08% 52.26% 17.72% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Indonesia Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

