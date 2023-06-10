Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

