Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,814,000 after buying an additional 62,113 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $664,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $275,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

