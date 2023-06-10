inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Price Target Raised to $28.00

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $25.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

INTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of inTEST in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INTT opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.37 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. inTEST had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other inTEST news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductors. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Solutions (EMS) business segments.

