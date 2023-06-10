Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives $19.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOVA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

IOVA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MHR Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after buying an additional 3,921,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,009,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.