iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Cut by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 346,603 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.32 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

