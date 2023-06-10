iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) versus Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Critical Contrast

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Microchip Technology and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microchip Technology 0 6 11 1 2.72 iSun 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microchip Technology currently has a consensus target price of $90.11, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. iSun has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 825.75%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Microchip Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microchip Technology $8.44 billion 5.17 $2.24 billion $4.01 19.97 iSun $76.45 million 0.10 -$53.78 million ($1.15) -0.47

This table compares Microchip Technology and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microchip Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Microchip Technology and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microchip Technology 26.52% 51.12% 19.64% iSun -21.24% -40.04% -20.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Microchip Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats iSun on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products. The Technology Licensing segment offers license fees and royalties associated with technology licenses for the use of SuperFlash embedded flash and Smartbits one-time programmable technologies. The company was founded on February 14, 1989, and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

About iSun

(Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the provision of design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers. The firm is also involved in providing electrical contracting, and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Williston, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.