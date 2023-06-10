J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) PT Raised to $170.00 at Bank of America

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $120.51 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.96.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after buying an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,033,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

