Johnson Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hubbell Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Shares of HUBB opened at $306.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $307.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.76 and a 200 day moving average of $249.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.