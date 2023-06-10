Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,825,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,120,000 after acquiring an additional 338,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,799,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,427,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,488,000 after acquiring an additional 649,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,392,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $235,886,000 after acquiring an additional 106,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Recommended Stories

