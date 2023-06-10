Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $34.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.87.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $188,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,442,599.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.
