Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $568,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1,140.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after buying an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after buying an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Carrier Global by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,231,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after buying an additional 799,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,395,000 after buying an additional 558,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

