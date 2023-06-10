Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Block by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Block Stock Performance

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 266,615 shares of company stock worth $17,618,575. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $64.94 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.