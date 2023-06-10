Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

KR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kroger has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Institutional Trading of Kroger

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,884,000 after buying an additional 518,694 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.