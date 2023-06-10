Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

