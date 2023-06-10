LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 5.2 %

LIQT stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

