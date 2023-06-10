LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 5.2 %
LIQT stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.19. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
