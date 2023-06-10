Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $38.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.
LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.3 %
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
