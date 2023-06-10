Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $38.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.13.

LAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.