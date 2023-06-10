Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Livent Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Livent stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Livent by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Livent by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Livent by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
