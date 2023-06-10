Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $29.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Livent had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Livent will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Livent by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Livent by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Livent by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Livent by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

