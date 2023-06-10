Loop Capital Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $33.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNM. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core & Main has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.78.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,780,175 shares of company stock worth $329,114,975. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Core & Main by 119.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 212,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 115,804 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 32.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 322,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Core & Main by 175.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,845 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

