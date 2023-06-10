Loop Capital Lowers Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $201.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.
Avery Dennison Trading Down 2.3 %
Avery Dennison stock opened at $162.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37.
Insider Activity at Avery Dennison
In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after acquiring an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.
