Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Loop Media (NYSEAMERICAN:LPTV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Loop Media Price Performance

Shares of LPTV stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $173.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.31. Loop Media has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTV. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Loop Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Loop Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Loop Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in Loop Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Loop Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Loop Media Company Profile

Loop Media, Inc engages in curating short-form video content into dynamic and visual experiences. It delivers to business customers for their out of home venues and directly to retail consumers in their home and on their mobile devices. The company was founded by Liam McCallum, Jon Niermann, and Shawn Driscoll in 2016 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

