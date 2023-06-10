Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $42.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN stock opened at $40.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.57%.

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $3,571,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Articles

