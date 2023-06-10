Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of MRIN opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

Featured Articles

