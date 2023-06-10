MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarineMax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MarineMax by 10.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $738.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

