Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Markel by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Morgan E. Housel bought 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,342.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,338.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.41. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

