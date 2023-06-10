MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in MarketAxess by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.1 %

MKTX stock opened at $276.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.47 and a 200-day moving average of $321.23. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

