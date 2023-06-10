Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,177 shares of company stock valued at $589,595 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 769,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 38.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,294,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,253,000 after purchasing an additional 636,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

