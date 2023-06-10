mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD) vs. Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) Head to Head Survey

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A mCloud Technologies -1.66% N/A -14.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Health Intelligence and mCloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A mCloud Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

mCloud Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 397.24%. Given mCloud Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mCloud Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Health Intelligence and mCloud Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Health Intelligence $320,000.00 191.02 -$14.57 million N/A N/A mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 0.36 -$35.37 million ($0.10) -4.52

Advanced Health Intelligence has higher earnings, but lower revenue than mCloud Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Health Intelligence beats mCloud Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

