Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Medifast Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE MED opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. Medifast has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $192.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Medifast
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 116.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 126.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.
