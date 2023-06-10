Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NYSE MED opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average of $105.20. Medifast has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $192.44.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a return on equity of 106.70% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $67,663.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the third quarter worth $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 116.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medifast by 126.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

