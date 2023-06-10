Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 575 by Analysts at Barclays

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 575 ($7.15) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MLSPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 570 ($7.09) to GBX 440 ($5.47) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 620 ($7.71) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

MLSPF stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

