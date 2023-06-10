Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $501.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $553.64.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $5,416,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,413,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

