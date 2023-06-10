Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 144,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 655,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 565,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 107,464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 111,455 shares in the last quarter.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Performance

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $604.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a one year low of $26.94 and a one year high of $31.45.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

