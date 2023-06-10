Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Further Reading

