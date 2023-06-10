Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of HP opened at $34.80 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

