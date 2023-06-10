Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,129,000 after buying an additional 160,524 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after buying an additional 3,656,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,940,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

