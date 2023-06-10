Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 114,915 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDS. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,959,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,604,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,445,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,188,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

