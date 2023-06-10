Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,136 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $57.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

