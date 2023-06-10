Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 346,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $74.91 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

