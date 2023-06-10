Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $29,072,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 629,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KT by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 551,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 313,897 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in KT by 107.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 577,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 298,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KT opened at $11.72 on Friday. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

