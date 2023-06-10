Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 272.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

