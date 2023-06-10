Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,851,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,388,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

NYSE ROP opened at $451.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day moving average is $438.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $463.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

